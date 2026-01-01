Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed Detection & Response Description

Unit 42 Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and response capabilities. The service is built on Cortex XDR, which automates data collection across endpoint, network, and cloud environments to provide context for security analysis. The service is staffed by Unit 42 security analysts who perform continuous monitoring, alert triage, and investigation of security incidents. Analysts leverage threat intelligence derived from over 10 years of malware analysis experience, 30 million+ new samples, and 500 billion daily events to identify threats. Unit 42 MDR includes proactive threat hunting capabilities where analysts search for emerging threats across customer infrastructure. The service provides guided remediation assistance to help organizations respond to identified threats. Organizations can start with managed endpoint detection and response and expand coverage over time. The service handles alert management from endpoint, network, and cloud sources through a single interface. Unit 42 analysts perform the investigation work to reduce alert fatigue for internal security teams. The service includes cyber hygiene reporting with guidance on improving security posture. Unit 42 MDR is modeled after the security operations center that protects Palo Alto Networks, combining processes, infrastructure, and automation with expertise in XDR technology. The service is delivered by a team of over 200 analysts, researchers, and engineers.