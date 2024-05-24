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Ackcent Resilient MDR

by Ackcent

24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mitre Attack
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Ackcent Resilient MDR Description

Ackcent Resilient MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 security monitoring and incident response capabilities. The service combines artificial intelligence-powered detection with expert-led security operations delivered through a Security Operations Center (SOC). The service offers three tiers (Essential, Standard, and Advanced) that scale based on organizational maturity and requirements. Essential includes managed EDR, resilience assessment, and 24/7 incident handling. Standard adds NextGeneration-SIEM platform with primary sources including EDR, email, Active Directory, and cloud environments. Advanced tier incorporates auxiliary sources such as firewalls, WAF, and NDR. The platform utilizes the ACKTION methodology for incident response and provides custom use cases tailored to specific business risks and digital environments. Security event correlation is performed across multiple data sources with one-year log retention. The service includes access to ACKCERT, a FIRST.org recognized Computer Emergency Response Team since 2019, for digital forensics and incident response. Additional capabilities include Service Delivery Management, regulatory compliance support for ISO 27001, NIS2, and DORA, and MITRE ATT&CK coverage mapping. The service integrates proactive security activities such as architecture assessments, penetration testing, code review, and security awareness training depending on the tier selected.

Ackcent Resilient MDR FAQ

Common questions about Ackcent Resilient MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ackcent Resilient MDR is 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response developed by Ackcent. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack.

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