Nucleon CyclonShield
MDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response
Nucleon CyclonShield Description
Nucleon CyclonShield is a managed detection and response service that provides continuous monitoring and incident handling for endpoint security. The service operates 24/7 to detect and respond to security threats across organizational endpoints. The platform includes behavioral analysis capabilities for malware detection, including unknown malware and ransomware through continuous learning algorithms. It provides vulnerability management to identify weaknesses in information systems and offers remediation and rollback capabilities to restore business operations after incidents. CyclonShield follows a structured incident response workflow that includes identification, analysis, containment, eradication, recovery, and reporting phases. The service includes threat hunting capabilities to proactively identify potential attacks before they impact operations. The platform offers remote actions that can be performed on single or multiple endpoints, deep visibility into information systems to identify blind spots and suspicious behaviors, and investigation tools for post-incident analysis. It implements Zero Trust principles with multilayer verification at process, network, and data levels. The service is designed to reduce alert fatigue by filtering out false positives and streamlining security operations through automation of repetitive tasks. Nucleon provides the service with in-house technical expertise and integrated research and development teams.
