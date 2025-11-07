Nucleon CyclonShield Logo

Nucleon CyclonShield

MDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
0

Nucleon CyclonShield Description

Nucleon CyclonShield is a managed detection and response service that provides continuous monitoring and incident handling for endpoint security. The service operates 24/7 to detect and respond to security threats across organizational endpoints. The platform includes behavioral analysis capabilities for malware detection, including unknown malware and ransomware through continuous learning algorithms. It provides vulnerability management to identify weaknesses in information systems and offers remediation and rollback capabilities to restore business operations after incidents. CyclonShield follows a structured incident response workflow that includes identification, analysis, containment, eradication, recovery, and reporting phases. The service includes threat hunting capabilities to proactively identify potential attacks before they impact operations. The platform offers remote actions that can be performed on single or multiple endpoints, deep visibility into information systems to identify blind spots and suspicious behaviors, and investigation tools for post-incident analysis. It implements Zero Trust principles with multilayer verification at process, network, and data levels. The service is designed to reduce alert fatigue by filtering out false positives and streamlining security operations through automation of repetitive tasks. Nucleon provides the service with in-house technical expertise and integrated research and development teams.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →