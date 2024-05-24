NINJIO DEFEND Description

NINJIO DEFEND is a managed detection and response platform that combines cybersecurity awareness training and human risk management with enterprise-grade security modules. The platform provides managed detection and response services through a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) that includes cyber incident response plans. The platform includes email threat defense capabilities that provide detection, prevention, and response to email-based threats, integrated into the SOC operations. NINJIO DEFEND offers assessment and testing tools to evaluate risk levels, identify security gaps, and automate scanning processes. The solution is designed to provide enterprise-level protection for businesses of various sizes without requiring organizations to maintain their own SOC infrastructure. The platform operates continuously to monitor and respond to potential threats beyond standard business hours. NINJIO DEFEND is positioned as a stackable solution that can be combined with the company's cybersecurity awareness training offerings to provide multi-layered protection. The platform leverages partnerships with industry vendors to provide threat detection and response capabilities along with access to security tools.