NINJIO DEFEND Logo

NINJIO DEFEND

MDR platform with 24/7 SOC, email threat defense, and security assessments

Security Operations Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

NINJIO DEFEND Description

NINJIO DEFEND is a managed detection and response platform that combines cybersecurity awareness training and human risk management with enterprise-grade security modules. The platform provides managed detection and response services through a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) that includes cyber incident response plans. The platform includes email threat defense capabilities that provide detection, prevention, and response to email-based threats, integrated into the SOC operations. NINJIO DEFEND offers assessment and testing tools to evaluate risk levels, identify security gaps, and automate scanning processes. The solution is designed to provide enterprise-level protection for businesses of various sizes without requiring organizations to maintain their own SOC infrastructure. The platform operates continuously to monitor and respond to potential threats beyond standard business hours. NINJIO DEFEND is positioned as a stackable solution that can be combined with the company's cybersecurity awareness training offerings to provide multi-layered protection. The platform leverages partnerships with industry vendors to provide threat detection and response capabilities along with access to security tools.

NINJIO DEFEND FAQ

Common questions about NINJIO DEFEND including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NINJIO DEFEND is MDR platform with 24/7 SOC, email threat defense, and security assessments developed by NINJIO. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Managed Detection Response, Email Security, Threat Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox