Intersec Worldwide Network Security Monitoring Description

Intersec Worldwide Network Security Monitoring is a managed detection and response service that provides continuous monitoring of network infrastructure and IT assets. The service monitors firewalls, routers, and software applications for security threats and performance issues. The service operates on a 24/7 basis to detect network failures, security incidents, malware attacks, misconfigurations, and data theft attempts. It includes real-time monitoring capabilities that identify issues as they occur, with support teams available to address detected problems immediately. The platform performs regular security testing to assess network resilience against hacking attempts and social engineering attacks. It scans network components continuously for indicators of security problems and suspicious patterns. Beyond security monitoring, the service addresses network disruption issues that may affect user experience, including problems caused by misconfigurations and third-party errors. The service provides regular reporting on detected issues and remediation activities. Intersec deploys custom remote network security monitoring solutions tailored to specific organizational requirements. The service aims to minimize business disruption by identifying and resolving network issues before they escalate into major incidents.