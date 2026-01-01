WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Logo

WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

MDR service with 24/7 SOC, AI-based threat detection, and automated response

Security Operations
Commercial
WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description

WatchGuard Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a managed security service that provides threat detection and response capabilities across endpoints, networks, identity systems, and cloud environments. The service operates through a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) that combines AI and machine learning automation with human analyst oversight. The platform offers full-stack coverage for WatchGuard products including endpoint protection (EDR/EPDR/AEPDR), Firebox firewalls, AuthPoint identity security, and Network Detection and Response (NDR). It extends protection to third-party cloud platforms including Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS CloudTrail, and Google Workspace through a unified management interface. WatchGuard MDR filters security alerts to reduce false positives, reporting an average of 6 alerts per month with less than 1 false positive. The service provides automated threat blocking in approximately 10 milliseconds and human response within an average of 6 minutes. The platform includes threat hunting capabilities, root cause analysis, grouped investigations, and monthly reporting. Two service tiers are available: Core MDR for Microsoft, designed for organizations using Microsoft Defender environments, and Total MDR, which provides comprehensive protection across WatchGuard products with ThreatSync XDR integration. Partners receive access to a Technical Account Manager for threat insights, security reviews, and attack analysis. The service includes advanced incident response capabilities for post-breach investigation, recovery, and prevention.

