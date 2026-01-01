WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
MDR service with 24/7 SOC, AI-based threat detection, and automated response
WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
MDR service with 24/7 SOC, AI-based threat detection, and automated response
WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description
WatchGuard Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a managed security service that provides threat detection and response capabilities across endpoints, networks, identity systems, and cloud environments. The service operates through a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) that combines AI and machine learning automation with human analyst oversight. The platform offers full-stack coverage for WatchGuard products including endpoint protection (EDR/EPDR/AEPDR), Firebox firewalls, AuthPoint identity security, and Network Detection and Response (NDR). It extends protection to third-party cloud platforms including Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS CloudTrail, and Google Workspace through a unified management interface. WatchGuard MDR filters security alerts to reduce false positives, reporting an average of 6 alerts per month with less than 1 false positive. The service provides automated threat blocking in approximately 10 milliseconds and human response within an average of 6 minutes. The platform includes threat hunting capabilities, root cause analysis, grouped investigations, and monthly reporting. Two service tiers are available: Core MDR for Microsoft, designed for organizations using Microsoft Defender environments, and Total MDR, which provides comprehensive protection across WatchGuard products with ThreatSync XDR integration. Partners receive access to a Technical Account Manager for threat insights, security reviews, and attack analysis. The service includes advanced incident response capabilities for post-breach investigation, recovery, and prevention.
WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR) FAQ
Common questions about WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is MDR service with 24/7 SOC, AI-based threat detection, and automated response developed by WatchGuard. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership