Happiest Minds CyberVigil Description

CyberVigil is a cyber security framework marketed as an "Extended SOC in a BOX" solution. The product addresses emerging cyber threats including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), financially motivated attacks, targeted attacks, hacktivism, and social engineering. The solution provides 360-degree visibility and situational awareness across security events within an organization. It combines proactive protection, comprehensive threat assessment, and reporting capabilities into a single integrated solution. CyberVigil is designed to help organizations select appropriate protection for their business while maximizing the value of their security investments. The platform addresses the challenge of incomplete cyber security solutions by offering a comprehensive package rather than fragmented point solutions. The product is structured with multiple modules to deliver digital transformation services aimed at fostering organizational agility and enhancing customer experience. It targets organizations across all industry verticals facing constant cyber threats that could impact business survival. The solution focuses on providing complete visibility into security events and enabling organizations to maintain situational awareness of their security posture through centralized monitoring and assessment capabilities.