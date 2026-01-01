UltraViolet Cyber Managed Detection and Response Logo

UltraViolet Cyber Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with threat hunting, automated response, and 24/7 monitoring

Security Operations
Commercial
UltraViolet Cyber Managed Detection and Response Description

UltraViolet Cyber Managed Detection and Response is a cloud-native MDR service that provides continuous threat detection and response capabilities. The service combines automated detection with human expertise from security analysts and red team validation. The platform offers 24/7/365 monitoring and threat hunting capabilities, utilizing over 3,000 technology-agnostic behavioral detections through detection-as-code. Red team members from US intelligence community backgrounds validate escalations to reduce false positives. The service includes machine learning and behavioral analytics for threat detection, with real-time dashboards and reporting capabilities. Security teams can collaborate with UltraViolet Cyber analysts through Slack or Teams for incident response. The platform supports both on-premises and cloud log integration with unlimited security data ingest. It provides audit compliance support for regulatory requirements and integrates with existing ticket systems. Service delivery includes active threat hunting, curated threat intelligence, and co-managed access for real-time availability. The offering includes training through a Cohort program for existing IT staff and aims to consolidate security investments across SIEM, SOC, and offensive security functions.

