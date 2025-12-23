BitLyft True MDR Logo

BitLyft True MDR

24/7 managed detection and response service with US-based SOC analysts

Security Operations
Commercial
0

BitLyft True MDR Description

BitLyft True MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7/365 security monitoring and threat response. The service combines a US-based Tier 3 SOC analyst team with AI-powered automation to detect and neutralize threats across endpoints, cloud environments, and other infrastructure components. The service is backed by BitLyft AIR (Autonomous SOC), which provides automated incident response capabilities. True MDR offers dedicated analysts and engineers assigned to each organization, with direct access to Tier-3 engineering resources. The platform monitors security events, responds to incidents, and manages threat detection across the entire technology stack. BitLyft True MDR is designed for organizations that prefer to outsource their security operations rather than manage them internally. The service includes proactive threat hunting, incident response, and continuous security monitoring. The company maintains SOC 2 Type 2 certification and offers CMMC Level 2 equivalent compliance, with GovCloud hosting options available. The platform integrates with various security tools and platforms to provide comprehensive visibility across the security environment. BitLyft claims to reduce response times by over 50% and eliminate approximately 70% of false positive alerts through automation and AI-driven analysis. The service model includes no surprise upgrades and provides tailored security coverage that scales with organizational needs.

BitLyft True MDR FAQ

Common questions about BitLyft True MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

