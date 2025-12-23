BitLyft True MDR
24/7 managed detection and response service with US-based SOC analysts
BitLyft True MDR
24/7 managed detection and response service with US-based SOC analysts
BitLyft True MDR Description
BitLyft True MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7/365 security monitoring and threat response. The service combines a US-based Tier 3 SOC analyst team with AI-powered automation to detect and neutralize threats across endpoints, cloud environments, and other infrastructure components. The service is backed by BitLyft AIR (Autonomous SOC), which provides automated incident response capabilities. True MDR offers dedicated analysts and engineers assigned to each organization, with direct access to Tier-3 engineering resources. The platform monitors security events, responds to incidents, and manages threat detection across the entire technology stack. BitLyft True MDR is designed for organizations that prefer to outsource their security operations rather than manage them internally. The service includes proactive threat hunting, incident response, and continuous security monitoring. The company maintains SOC 2 Type 2 certification and offers CMMC Level 2 equivalent compliance, with GovCloud hosting options available. The platform integrates with various security tools and platforms to provide comprehensive visibility across the security environment. BitLyft claims to reduce response times by over 50% and eliminate approximately 70% of false positive alerts through automation and AI-driven analysis. The service model includes no surprise upgrades and provides tailored security coverage that scales with organizational needs.
BitLyft True MDR FAQ
Common questions about BitLyft True MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BitLyft True MDR is 24/7 managed detection and response service with US-based SOC analysts developed by BitLyft. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership