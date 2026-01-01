Cybrhawk Security Operations Center Description

Cybrhawk Security Operations Center is a managed security service that provides security operations capabilities through multiple deployment models. The service offers four distinct SOC models to accommodate different organizational needs and operational requirements. The Virtual SOC model operates on a reactive basis, activating when critical alerts or incidents occur. The Dedicated SOC model provides full-time team members, in-house technology, dedicated premises, and 24/7 operations. The Distributed/Co-Managed SOC offers 8/5 operations with semi-dedicated team members. The Fusion SOC integrates traditional SOC functions with threat intelligence, computer incident response team (CIRT), and operational technology (OT) capabilities into a single facility with 24/7 operations. The service is designed to monitor and secure organizational resources including intellectual property, personal data, business systems, and brand reputation. The SOC framework aligns with cybersecurity best practices for managing and reducing threats through structured operational functions. Cybrhawk positions this service as part of their broader platform that includes SIEM, XDR, NDR, cloud detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence capabilities.