UncommonX Product Logo

UncommonX Product

by UncommonX

MDR and XDR solution for threat detection and response

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations12 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

UncommonX Product Description

The page content indicates that the requested URL for UncommonX's MDR/XDR solution is not found, suggesting the product page is unavailable or has been moved. Based on the URL structure referencing "mdr-xdr-solution," this appears to be a managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) offering. However, without accessible page content, specific product capabilities, features, and integrations cannot be determined. MDR services typically provide outsourced threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities, while XDR solutions consolidate security data across multiple layers including endpoints, networks, cloud, and applications to provide unified threat detection and response. The combination suggests a managed service that leverages XDR technology to deliver comprehensive security monitoring and incident response capabilities for organizations.

UncommonX Product FAQ

Common questions about UncommonX Product including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

UncommonX Product is MDR and XDR solution for threat detection and response developed by UncommonX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

LevelBlue Cyber Advisory Logo
LevelBlue Cyber Advisory

Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response

0
GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) Logo
GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)

24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting

0
Netsurion Managed Detection and Response Logo
Netsurion Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities

0
Gradient Cyber MXDR Logo
Gradient Cyber MXDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response

0
Cipher xMDR Logo
Cipher xMDR

AI-driven MDR service providing unified threat detection across IT, OT, cloud

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox