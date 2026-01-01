Novacoast Managed EDR Description

Novacoast Managed EDR is a managed detection and response service that provides endpoint protection through next-generation EDR technology operated by security professionals. The service is delivered by a team of analysts, threat hunters, and operations experts who manage and optimize EDR deployments for organizations. The service focuses on tuning and optimizing EDR technology to maximize effectiveness and efficiency. Novacoast handles the operational aspects of endpoint detection and response, allowing organizations to outsource EDR management to an experienced security services team. The company positions this as part of their broader managed security services program, which has been developed over two decades of providing cybersecurity services to enterprise organizations. The service is designed to address business use cases where organizations need EDR capabilities but prefer to outsource the management and operational responsibilities to a specialized team. Novacoast offers evaluation services to help organizations determine if Managed EDR is appropriate for their specific situation and security requirements.