AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Description

AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) is a managed security service where security experts remotely analyze, assess, and respond to threats on behalf of customers. The service operates on endpoint environments monitored through AhnLab EDR. The service provides real-time detection of known threats, malicious behaviors, and suspicious activities occurring in endpoint environments. AhnLab security analysts actively analyze detected threats and provide response recommendations based on their assessment. Response levels can be configured as either notification-based or proactive response followed by reporting, based on customer agreements. The service includes threat mitigation and recovery capabilities, with analysts providing detailed response actions and recommendations in reports. Reporting includes initial response reports and detailed analysis reports based on threat severity, along with monthly statistical reports and current security trend information. MDR offers threat hunting capabilities using custom rules to detect organization-specific threats and major social security issues. The service creates new detection rules and examines historical traces of threats through proactive threat hunting. A basic MDR service tier is included with AhnLab EDR deployment, providing analysis of known threats, reports, and statistics. The service requires customers to use AhnLab V3, EPP, and EDR products, with the ability to transmit EDR detection logs externally. Pricing is based on the number of EDR agents deployed.