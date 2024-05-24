TENEX Managed Detection and Response
AI-driven MDR service with 24/7 monitoring and automated threat response
TENEX Managed Detection and Response
AI-driven MDR service with 24/7 monitoring and automated threat response
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
TENEX Managed Detection and Response Description
TENEX Managed Detection and Response is an MDR service that combines AI-driven threat detection with automated response capabilities. The service operates on Google Cloud Security Operations (SecOps) platform and provides continuous monitoring of enterprise environments. The platform offers three service tiers: Core Security Platform focuses on implementation and management of Google SecOps without continuous monitoring; Advanced Oversight adds threat detection, hunting, and advisory support; and Comprehensive MDR provides full 24/7/365 monitoring with incident response and remediation. The service utilizes AI and automation to identify threats, perform triage, and execute containment actions. It includes automated response playbooks that coordinate across endpoints, identities, and networks. The platform orchestrates workflows across 300+ security tools to streamline detection and response processes. TENEX provides threat hunting capabilities, vulnerability identification, and strategic defense implementation. The service includes detection rule development, playbook creation, dashboards, reporting, and post-incident analysis. Organizations receive platform training, ongoing customer success support, and advisory guidance on emerging threats. The service is designed for enterprises requiring protection of complex networks, sensitive intellectual property, and critical infrastructure. It aims to reduce manual security operations effort while providing scalable protection.
TENEX Managed Detection and Response FAQ
Common questions about TENEX Managed Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TENEX Managed Detection and Response is AI-driven MDR service with 24/7 monitoring and automated threat response developed by TENEX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Threat Detection, Threat Hunting.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox