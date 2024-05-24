TENEX Managed Detection and Response Description

TENEX Managed Detection and Response is an MDR service that combines AI-driven threat detection with automated response capabilities. The service operates on Google Cloud Security Operations (SecOps) platform and provides continuous monitoring of enterprise environments. The platform offers three service tiers: Core Security Platform focuses on implementation and management of Google SecOps without continuous monitoring; Advanced Oversight adds threat detection, hunting, and advisory support; and Comprehensive MDR provides full 24/7/365 monitoring with incident response and remediation. The service utilizes AI and automation to identify threats, perform triage, and execute containment actions. It includes automated response playbooks that coordinate across endpoints, identities, and networks. The platform orchestrates workflows across 300+ security tools to streamline detection and response processes. TENEX provides threat hunting capabilities, vulnerability identification, and strategic defense implementation. The service includes detection rule development, playbook creation, dashboards, reporting, and post-incident analysis. Organizations receive platform training, ongoing customer success support, and advisory guidance on emerging threats. The service is designed for enterprises requiring protection of complex networks, sensitive intellectual property, and critical infrastructure. It aims to reduce manual security operations effort while providing scalable protection.