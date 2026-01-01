Gradient Cyber MXDR Logo

Gradient Cyber MXDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Gradient Cyber MXDR Description

Gradient Cyber MXDR is a managed extended detection and response service designed for mid-market companies. The platform provides 24/7 security operations center (SOC) monitoring and threat response capabilities across multiple security domains including endpoints, networks, cloud environments, SaaS applications, and business systems. The service combines automated threat detection technology with human analyst expertise to identify, investigate, and contain security threats. The platform integrates with existing security technology stacks to provide unified visibility and response capabilities across previously siloed security tools. Gradient Cyber operates with a 10:1 client-to-analyst ratio and focuses on eliminating false positives to reduce alert fatigue. The service includes threat investigation, containment actions, and incident response activities performed by dedicated SOC analysts. The MXDR platform monitors security telemetry continuously to detect attack patterns and suspicious activities. When threats are identified, analysts perform investigations and execute response actions to contain incidents before they impact business operations. The service is offered with a 30-day free trial period that allows organizations to evaluate the platform's detection and response capabilities within their existing security environment without requiring changes to current security solutions.

Gradient Cyber MXDR FAQ

Common questions about Gradient Cyber MXDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Gradient Cyber MXDR is Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response developed by Gradient Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed Detection Response, SOC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →