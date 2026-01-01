Gradient Cyber MXDR Description

Gradient Cyber MXDR is a managed extended detection and response service designed for mid-market companies. The platform provides 24/7 security operations center (SOC) monitoring and threat response capabilities across multiple security domains including endpoints, networks, cloud environments, SaaS applications, and business systems. The service combines automated threat detection technology with human analyst expertise to identify, investigate, and contain security threats. The platform integrates with existing security technology stacks to provide unified visibility and response capabilities across previously siloed security tools. Gradient Cyber operates with a 10:1 client-to-analyst ratio and focuses on eliminating false positives to reduce alert fatigue. The service includes threat investigation, containment actions, and incident response activities performed by dedicated SOC analysts. The MXDR platform monitors security telemetry continuously to detect attack patterns and suspicious activities. When threats are identified, analysts perform investigations and execute response actions to contain incidents before they impact business operations. The service is offered with a 30-day free trial period that allows organizations to evaluate the platform's detection and response capabilities within their existing security environment without requiring changes to current security solutions.