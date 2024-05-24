Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) Description

Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) is a managed security operations center service that provides centralized monitoring and management of cybersecurity incidents. The service operates 24/7/365 with a team of 150 security experts who handle threat detection, analysis, response, prevention, and incident tracing. The service addresses common challenges organizations face with fragmented security tools, alert fatigue, and limited in-house expertise. VCS-SOC consolidates security monitoring across all system layers through a centralized platform and provides expert-led threat hunting capabilities. The operational architecture consists of six tiers: Tier 1 monitors alerts 24/7, Tier 2 (client-side) handles normal incidents, Tier 3 processes escalated incidents, Content Analysis optimizes system processing, Threat Analysis updates threat intelligence, and SOC Manager oversees system performance. The team manages approximately 2,000,000 security alerts and 3,800 malware incidents annually. VCS-SOC collaborates with 332 security and IT operations technology partners and provides 150 playbooks for incident response. The service includes comprehensive dashboards and reporting capabilities, allowing integration with existing compatible security solutions. The service holds multiple certifications including PCI DSS, ISO 27001, CREST SOC, and SOC 2, demonstrating compliance with international security standards.