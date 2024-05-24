Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC)
Managed SOC service providing 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response
Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC)
Managed SOC service providing 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response
Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) Description
Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) is a managed security operations center service that provides centralized monitoring and management of cybersecurity incidents. The service operates 24/7/365 with a team of 150 security experts who handle threat detection, analysis, response, prevention, and incident tracing. The service addresses common challenges organizations face with fragmented security tools, alert fatigue, and limited in-house expertise. VCS-SOC consolidates security monitoring across all system layers through a centralized platform and provides expert-led threat hunting capabilities. The operational architecture consists of six tiers: Tier 1 monitors alerts 24/7, Tier 2 (client-side) handles normal incidents, Tier 3 processes escalated incidents, Content Analysis optimizes system processing, Threat Analysis updates threat intelligence, and SOC Manager oversees system performance. The team manages approximately 2,000,000 security alerts and 3,800 malware incidents annually. VCS-SOC collaborates with 332 security and IT operations technology partners and provides 150 playbooks for incident response. The service includes comprehensive dashboards and reporting capabilities, allowing integration with existing compatible security solutions. The service holds multiple certifications including PCI DSS, ISO 27001, CREST SOC, and SOC 2, demonstrating compliance with international security standards.
Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) FAQ
Common questions about Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) is Managed SOC service providing 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response developed by Viettel Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed Detection Response, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox