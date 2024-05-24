Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response Description

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service combines a cloud-native platform with a Security Operations Center (SOC) team to deliver continuous security monitoring across hybrid, cloud, and on-premises environments. The platform collects and analyzes data from multiple sources including log data, network telemetry, endpoints, assets, and third-party security systems to provide visibility across the attack surface. It monitors over 3.3 million servers, containers, and endpoints and identifies 45+ threats monthly through structured threat hunting. The service includes endpoint detection, network threat detection, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, PCI DSS scanning, web application security, user behavior monitoring, cloud change monitoring, and container intrusion detection. It incorporates embedded Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities with wizard-based workflow templates and automated response options for endpoints, firewalls, networks, and identity systems. Threat intelligence is provided through the Fortra Threat Brain, which uses continuous learning, log analysis, behavior analysis, rule-based and signature-based analysis, machine learning, and anomaly-based analytics. The platform provides real-time dashboards and reporting for tracking threats, risks, vulnerabilities, remediations, coverage, and system health. The service is designed to support organizations lacking internal cybersecurity resources or expertise, offering customizable solutions for different business needs and compliance requirements.