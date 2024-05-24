RedLegg MDR Complete
MDR service combining EDR and SIEM monitoring with threat analysis and response
RedLegg MDR Complete
MDR service combining EDR and SIEM monitoring with threat analysis and response
RedLegg MDR Complete Description
RedLegg MDR Complete is a managed detection and response service that combines host-based security telemetry from Managed EDR with security signals from Managed SIEM. The service provides monitoring across both platform sets to address detection gaps present in single-stack offerings. The service includes research, threat modeling, detection logic development, platform management, threat analysis, automation guidance, and remediation support. RedLegg's Cyberfusion team manages the monitoring surface and provides response capabilities. MDR Complete correlates activity across monitoring platforms to validate detection signals and perform deeper threat analysis. The service can develop complex response actions by leveraging integrations between EDR and SIEM platforms, enabling mitigating response actions in the EDR toolset based on activity identified in the SIEM. The service supports progressive detection development by incorporating EDR signals within the SIEM platform, allowing for detection of activity that spans multiple logging sources. Organizations can also deploy standalone MDR with Managed EDR or MDR with Managed SIEM services separately if full visibility is not required.
RedLegg MDR Complete FAQ
Common questions about RedLegg MDR Complete including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RedLegg MDR Complete is MDR service combining EDR and SIEM monitoring with threat analysis and response developed by RedLegg. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Threat Analysis.
ALTERNATIVES
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
Cybersecurity platform with SOC, EDR, WAF, PAM, pentest & compliance modules
Managed SOC service providing outsourced 24/7 security monitoring & incident response.
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