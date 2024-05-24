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RedLegg MDR Complete

by RedLegg

MDR service combining EDR and SIEM monitoring with threat analysis and response

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Threat Analysis
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RedLegg MDR Complete Description

RedLegg MDR Complete is a managed detection and response service that combines host-based security telemetry from Managed EDR with security signals from Managed SIEM. The service provides monitoring across both platform sets to address detection gaps present in single-stack offerings. The service includes research, threat modeling, detection logic development, platform management, threat analysis, automation guidance, and remediation support. RedLegg's Cyberfusion team manages the monitoring surface and provides response capabilities. MDR Complete correlates activity across monitoring platforms to validate detection signals and perform deeper threat analysis. The service can develop complex response actions by leveraging integrations between EDR and SIEM platforms, enabling mitigating response actions in the EDR toolset based on activity identified in the SIEM. The service supports progressive detection development by incorporating EDR signals within the SIEM platform, allowing for detection of activity that spans multiple logging sources. Organizations can also deploy standalone MDR with Managed EDR or MDR with Managed SIEM services separately if full visibility is not required.

RedLegg MDR Complete FAQ

Common questions about RedLegg MDR Complete including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

RedLegg MDR Complete is MDR service combining EDR and SIEM monitoring with threat analysis and response developed by RedLegg. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Threat Analysis.

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