Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) Description

Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) is a managed security service that provides endpoint monitoring and threat detection through a co-managed model. The service operates through a 24/7/365 US-based Security Operations Center staffed by security experts who remotely access client environments where data is stored. The service addresses common EDR/XDR implementation challenges including deployment complexity, data overload, alert fatigue, and resource constraints. Lumifi manages the configuration, tuning, and ongoing monitoring of EDR/XDR platforms on behalf of clients. The platform utilizes ShieldVision, a proprietary technology that unifies security data from multiple sources to provide centralized visibility and analysis. The service includes custom detection rules, pre-built threat flows, and automated response capabilities. Content teams continuously update threat detection based on current threats and trends. Lumifi takes a vendor-agnostic approach and supports multiple EDR/XDR platforms. The service model allows organizations to leverage enterprise-grade endpoint security technologies without maintaining in-house expertise or infrastructure. The service is designed to scale with organizational growth and supports compliance requirements including SOC 2 Type 2, CMMC, and NIST 800-171.