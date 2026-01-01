Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR)
Managed EDR/XDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat response
Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR)
Managed EDR/XDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat response
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) Description
Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) is a managed security service that provides endpoint monitoring and threat detection through a co-managed model. The service operates through a 24/7/365 US-based Security Operations Center staffed by security experts who remotely access client environments where data is stored. The service addresses common EDR/XDR implementation challenges including deployment complexity, data overload, alert fatigue, and resource constraints. Lumifi manages the configuration, tuning, and ongoing monitoring of EDR/XDR platforms on behalf of clients. The platform utilizes ShieldVision, a proprietary technology that unifies security data from multiple sources to provide centralized visibility and analysis. The service includes custom detection rules, pre-built threat flows, and automated response capabilities. Content teams continuously update threat detection based on current threats and trends. Lumifi takes a vendor-agnostic approach and supports multiple EDR/XDR platforms. The service model allows organizations to leverage enterprise-grade endpoint security technologies without maintaining in-house expertise or infrastructure. The service is designed to scale with organizational growth and supports compliance requirements including SOC 2 Type 2, CMMC, and NIST 800-171.
Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) FAQ
Common questions about Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) is Managed EDR/XDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat response developed by Lumifi Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, EDR.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership