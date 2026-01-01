PAGO DeepACT Description

PAGO DeepACT is a managed detection and response platform that serves as the operational foundation for PAGO's MDR service. The platform integrates multiple security tools into a unified interface designed for security analysts to detect, investigate, and respond to threats. DeepACT operates with a 24/7 elite MDR team and provides coverage for over 350 customers. The platform focuses on converting security alerts from various sources into actionable intelligence through a combination of automated analysis and expert-driven decision-making. The platform performs alertless threat hunting based on TTP modeling and anomaly baselining to identify malicious behavior before traditional alerts trigger. Security analysts use behavioral analysis rather than relying solely on signature matching for threat identification. DeepACT includes live containment capabilities where PAGO analysts can isolate infected assets, block command and control IPs, or terminate processes in real-time without requiring approval delays. The platform operates with delegated authority to enable immediate response actions. The system provides multi-tenant precision at scale, with environment-specific rulesets for each customer while sharing live indicators of compromise and threat intelligence across the platform. Each security incident triggers forensic review, rule tuning, and threat scenario propagation. DeepACT integrates data from endpoint detection and response, network detection and response, open XDR, and dark web intelligence sources into a single analyst-optimized interface. The platform includes integrated forensics capabilities and continuous rule refinement based on incident analysis.