PAGO DeepACT Logo

PAGO DeepACT

MDR platform combining threat detection, hunting, and real-time containment

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

PAGO DeepACT Description

PAGO DeepACT is a managed detection and response platform that serves as the operational foundation for PAGO's MDR service. The platform integrates multiple security tools into a unified interface designed for security analysts to detect, investigate, and respond to threats. DeepACT operates with a 24/7 elite MDR team and provides coverage for over 350 customers. The platform focuses on converting security alerts from various sources into actionable intelligence through a combination of automated analysis and expert-driven decision-making. The platform performs alertless threat hunting based on TTP modeling and anomaly baselining to identify malicious behavior before traditional alerts trigger. Security analysts use behavioral analysis rather than relying solely on signature matching for threat identification. DeepACT includes live containment capabilities where PAGO analysts can isolate infected assets, block command and control IPs, or terminate processes in real-time without requiring approval delays. The platform operates with delegated authority to enable immediate response actions. The system provides multi-tenant precision at scale, with environment-specific rulesets for each customer while sharing live indicators of compromise and threat intelligence across the platform. Each security incident triggers forensic review, rule tuning, and threat scenario propagation. DeepACT integrates data from endpoint detection and response, network detection and response, open XDR, and dark web intelligence sources into a single analyst-optimized interface. The platform includes integrated forensics capabilities and continuous rule refinement based on incident analysis.

PAGO DeepACT FAQ

Common questions about PAGO DeepACT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

PAGO DeepACT is MDR platform combining threat detection, hunting, and real-time containment developed by PAGO Networks. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Incident Response, Multi Tenant.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →