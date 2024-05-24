Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions Description

Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions is a managed security service that provides threat detection and compliance support for cloud environments. The platform offers 24/7 monitoring through a global Security Operations Center (SOC) that analyzes security events across hybrid cloud and on-premises infrastructure. The solution includes asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, threat monitoring, intrusion detection, security analytics, and log collection capabilities. It supports multiple cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and container environments such as Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk, Elastic Container Service, CoreOS, and AWS Fargate. The service combines automated security technology with human expertise from security analysts who perform threat hunting, incident response, and provide remediation guidance. A dedicated research team develops custom signatures, correlation rules, log parsers, and web application security policies to address emerging threats. Additional capabilities include network intrusion detection, vulnerability assessment, web application firewall management, and log management with normalization. The platform provides unified visibility across hybrid IT environments and includes PCI scanning with Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) support. The solution delivers threat intelligence through a Threat Risk Index, comprehensive vulnerability library, event insights, and attack prevention capabilities. Security analysts provide incident management, escalation support, service health monitoring, and assistance with tuning strategies and customized policies.