SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Cloud Description

SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Cloud is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 security operations center monitoring for cloud-based applications and email systems. The service focuses on detecting and responding to threats in SaaS environments, including anomalous user logins, compromised credentials, admin role changes, and multi-factor authentication modifications. The product consists of two main components: Cloud Threat Analytics and Cloud Email Security. Cloud Threat Analytics monitors SaaS applications for threats using an AI-based SIEM combined with 24/7 SOC operations, tracking user activity and behavior to detect known and unknown threats. Cloud Email Security uses AI to analyze emails against over 300 phishing indicators, detecting user and brand impersonation, spoofed senders, and learning communication patterns for each protected organization. The service is designed for managed service providers and organizations that need continuous monitoring of cloud applications without the overhead of maintaining an in-house SOC. The SOC team takes immediate action to secure compromised accounts and can prevent phishing emails from reaching user inboxes. The service operates on a monthly billing model with no long-term contracts, minimums, or commitments, allowing organizations to scale up or down based on their needs.