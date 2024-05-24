eSentire Atlas Security Operations Platform Description

eSentire Atlas Security Operations Platform is a managed detection and response solution that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to detect and respond to cyber threats. The platform utilizes task-specific AI agents to investigate threats at machine speed with expert validation and transparent outcomes. The platform provides Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities with agentic AI and machine learning to eliminate noise, enable real-time detection and response, and automatically block threats. It offers multi-signal coverage across endpoints, networks, logs, cloud environments, and identity systems. Atlas includes 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) services with unlimited threat hunting and incident handling. The Threat Response Unit (TRU) provides proactive threat intelligence and original threat research. The platform features automated threat blocking balanced with rapid human-led investigations for threat management. The solution offers Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services with unlimited incident response and threat suppression guarantees. It includes Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs that identify security gaps and build proactive strategies. The platform provides seamless integrations that adapt to existing security tools and includes a user experience interface where customers can review investigations and monitor protection activities. eSentire offers flexible MDR packages including Atlas Essentials, Atlas Advanced, and Atlas Complete tiers to accommodate different security requirements.