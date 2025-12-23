UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform
AI-powered MDR platform with compliance automation and attack surface monitoring
UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform
AI-powered MDR platform with compliance automation and attack surface monitoring
UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform Description
UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform is a managed detection and response solution that combines automated threat detection with 24/7 security analyst support. The platform provides continuous monitoring of endpoints, networks, users, and decoy beacons to identify security threats. The system includes AI-powered alert enrichment and correlation rules to reduce false positives. Security teams receive access to ready-to-use response playbooks for automated threat isolation and remediation. The platform supports no-code automation for workflow customization. The compliance module offers pre-built policy templates for standards including SOC2 and ISO 27001, with policy storage and auditor sharing capabilities. Virtual CISO support is available for compliance guidance. External attack surface monitoring capabilities include credential compromise detection, Dark Web monitoring, and at-risk user identification. The platform provides centralized reporting through dashboards and executive-level reports. Notifications and escalations can be delivered through communication tools like Slack, Teams, and Jira. The platform integrates with existing security tools to enhance their productivity. Security analysts are available around the clock to investigate alerts, prioritize incidents, and execute remediation actions.
UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform FAQ
Common questions about UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform is AI-powered MDR platform with compliance automation and attack surface monitoring developed by UnderDefense. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership