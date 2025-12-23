UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform Description

UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform is a managed detection and response solution that combines automated threat detection with 24/7 security analyst support. The platform provides continuous monitoring of endpoints, networks, users, and decoy beacons to identify security threats. The system includes AI-powered alert enrichment and correlation rules to reduce false positives. Security teams receive access to ready-to-use response playbooks for automated threat isolation and remediation. The platform supports no-code automation for workflow customization. The compliance module offers pre-built policy templates for standards including SOC2 and ISO 27001, with policy storage and auditor sharing capabilities. Virtual CISO support is available for compliance guidance. External attack surface monitoring capabilities include credential compromise detection, Dark Web monitoring, and at-risk user identification. The platform provides centralized reporting through dashboards and executive-level reports. Notifications and escalations can be delivered through communication tools like Slack, Teams, and Jira. The platform integrates with existing security tools to enhance their productivity. Security analysts are available around the clock to investigate alerts, prioritize incidents, and execute remediation actions.