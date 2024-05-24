Intersec Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Description

Intersec Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a security service that combines attack detection, threat hunting, incident response, and remediation capabilities. The service operates 24/7 and monitors multiple layers of an organization's IT environment including networks, endpoints, DNS, and email. The service utilizes digital forensic tools to monitor for signature-based, behavioral, and anomalous triggers. When threats are identified, security analysts investigate and respond cooperatively with client organizations. The MDR offering includes centralized log management from all security sources, automated alerting systems, and continuous threat detection across the monitored digital ecosystem. Key capabilities include behavior analysis using machine learning and analytics to identify malicious patterns, threat hunting to detect anomalous threats that evade traditional systems, and host and network analysis that captures and inspects all traffic. The service performs incident response to contain crises, stop data exfiltration, and maintain business operations during recovery. The platform provides threat research capabilities where incidents are analyzed to determine if the threat landscape has been fully addressed and to block similar future attacks. The service is designed to address the limitations of traditional managed security services by providing active remediation rather than just monitoring and ticketing.