Talion Cyber Security Description

Talion Cyber Security is a managed security service provider that offers managed detection and response (MDR) and SOC-as-a-Service capabilities. The company operates a UK-based Security Operations Center that provides 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, triage, and incident response services. The service is designed to integrate with existing security tools and teams rather than replace them. Talion offers both co-managed and fully managed service models, allowing organizations to choose their level of involvement. The platform provides real-time dashboards with analyst context and escalation capabilities. Talion supports multiple SIEM platforms and works to optimize detection accuracy and reduce alert noise. The service includes SIEM optimization for platforms like Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, and Devo, as well as XDR alignment capabilities. The company provides threat intelligence services with contextualized reporting designed for board-level presentations, regulatory compliance, and cyber insurance requirements. Services are mapped to client-specific KPIs and SLAs. Talion's approach emphasizes transparency and collaboration, with clients receiving full visibility into threat activity, escalation procedures, and strategic outcomes. The service is positioned for mid-market and enterprise organizations looking to augment their security operations without replacing existing infrastructure or personnel.