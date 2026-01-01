Proficio ProSOC® MDR
24/7 MDR service with SOC-as-a-Service, threat detection, and response
Proficio ProSOC® MDR
24/7 MDR service with SOC-as-a-Service, threat detection, and response
Proficio ProSOC® MDR Description
Proficio ProSOC MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 security monitoring through a remotely delivered SOC-as-a-Service model. The service monitors endpoints, networks, identities, and cloud environments for threat detection and response. The platform includes a hosted SIEM solution that supports over 350 log sources and security tools, handling log collection, forwarding, storage, and search capabilities. It uses machine learning and behavioral analytics to reduce false positives and detect anomalous threats. The service incorporates a Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) for enriching log data and contextualizing threats. ProSOC MDR leverages SOAR playbooks for real-time alert enhancement, including reputation analysis, malware analysis, and correlation with other alerts. Analysts use the MITRE ATT&CK Framework to analyze attack behaviors. The service provides guided remediation for validated threats and risks. An optional Active Defense Response capability enables automated threat containment across networks, endpoints, identities, and cloud environments in under 4 minutes. Incident management is handled through ServiceNow ticketing system. The ProView Portal provides access to operational metrics, security posture data, log searches, and attack patterns. The service includes board-ready reports that summarize security posture, risk, incidents, and response activities. Log retention and storage management allow for searching, investigating, and restoring logs as needed.
Proficio ProSOC® MDR FAQ
Common questions about Proficio ProSOC® MDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Proficio ProSOC® MDR is 24/7 MDR service with SOC-as-a-Service, threat detection, and response developed by Proficio. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, MITRE Attack, Machine Learning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership