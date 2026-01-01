Proficio ProSOC® MDR Logo

Proficio ProSOC® MDR

24/7 MDR service with SOC-as-a-Service, threat detection, and response

Security Operations
Commercial
Proficio ProSOC® MDR Description

Proficio ProSOC MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides 24/7 security monitoring through a remotely delivered SOC-as-a-Service model. The service monitors endpoints, networks, identities, and cloud environments for threat detection and response. The platform includes a hosted SIEM solution that supports over 350 log sources and security tools, handling log collection, forwarding, storage, and search capabilities. It uses machine learning and behavioral analytics to reduce false positives and detect anomalous threats. The service incorporates a Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) for enriching log data and contextualizing threats. ProSOC MDR leverages SOAR playbooks for real-time alert enhancement, including reputation analysis, malware analysis, and correlation with other alerts. Analysts use the MITRE ATT&CK Framework to analyze attack behaviors. The service provides guided remediation for validated threats and risks. An optional Active Defense Response capability enables automated threat containment across networks, endpoints, identities, and cloud environments in under 4 minutes. Incident management is handled through ServiceNow ticketing system. The ProView Portal provides access to operational metrics, security posture data, log searches, and attack patterns. The service includes board-ready reports that summarize security posture, risk, incidents, and response activities. Log retention and storage management allow for searching, investigating, and restoring logs as needed.

