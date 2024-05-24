TENEX Security Automation Description

TENEX Security Automation is a managed detection and response platform that combines AI-driven threat detection with automated security operations. The platform is built on Google Cloud Security Operations (Google SecOps) and provides multiple service tiers ranging from platform management to full 24/7 MDR services. The platform offers automated threat detection processes for identifying vulnerabilities and threats, with automated response protocols to reduce human error and improve incident neutralization speed. The solution includes deployment, onboarding, and implementation of the Google Security Operations platform, along with content detection development and playbook creation. TENEX provides three service tiers: Core Security Platform (platform management without continuous monitoring), Advanced Oversight (adds threat detection and hunting), and Comprehensive MDR (full 24/7 monitoring with incident response). The platform orchestrates workflows across 300+ security tools and uses AI-driven analytics for threat detection and response. The service includes automated containment and response playbooks, post-incident reporting and analysis, regular detection reviews and tuning, and advisory support on emerging threats. The platform is designed to scale with business growth and adapt to evolving cybersecurity needs without additional manual intervention.