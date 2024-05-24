CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
AI-driven MDR platform with automated threat detection and response

Security Operations Commercial
TENEX Security Automation Description

TENEX Security Automation is a managed detection and response platform that combines AI-driven threat detection with automated security operations. The platform is built on Google Cloud Security Operations (Google SecOps) and provides multiple service tiers ranging from platform management to full 24/7 MDR services. The platform offers automated threat detection processes for identifying vulnerabilities and threats, with automated response protocols to reduce human error and improve incident neutralization speed. The solution includes deployment, onboarding, and implementation of the Google Security Operations platform, along with content detection development and playbook creation. TENEX provides three service tiers: Core Security Platform (platform management without continuous monitoring), Advanced Oversight (adds threat detection and hunting), and Comprehensive MDR (full 24/7 monitoring with incident response). The platform orchestrates workflows across 300+ security tools and uses AI-driven analytics for threat detection and response. The service includes automated containment and response playbooks, post-incident reporting and analysis, regular detection reviews and tuning, and advisory support on emerging threats. The platform is designed to scale with business growth and adapt to evolving cybersecurity needs without additional manual intervention.

TENEX Security Automation FAQ

Common questions about TENEX Security Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TENEX Security Automation is AI-driven MDR platform with automated threat detection and response developed by TENEX. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Security Automation, Threat Detection.

