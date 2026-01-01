SECUINFRA Cyber Defense Description

SECUINFRA Cyber Defense is a German cybersecurity company established in 2010 that specializes in detecting, analyzing, and defending against cyber attacks. The company provides Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that monitor client IT systems continuously, 24/7/365, to identify and respond to threats in real-time before significant damage occurs. The company offers three different MDR service tiers to accommodate various organization sizes and requirements. All MDR services are ISO certified and provide round-the-clock protection against cyber attacks including advanced persistent threats (APT). SECUINFRA also provides Incident Response (IR) services for organizations that experience cyber attacks without MDR coverage. The IR team offers 24/7 emergency assistance to help organizations manage active incidents, minimize damage, and restore normal operations through structured best practice methodologies. Additional services include Cyber Defense Solutions that provide technologies and strategies for protection, Cyber Defense Consulting for building robust defense mechanisms, and support for establishing and operating Security Operation Centers (SOC) and Cyber Detection & Response Centers (CDRC). The company operates from Germany and emphasizes its "Made in Germany" approach to cyber defense. SECUINFRA maintains partnerships with industry organizations including TeleTrusT, BVMW, Bitkom, and is listed on the BSI APT-Response provider list.