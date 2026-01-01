CyberForce|Q COSOC Description

CyberForce|Q COSOC (Collective Security Operations Center) is a managed security service that provides continuous monitoring and threat response capabilities. The service operates around the clock to detect, analyze, and respond to cybersecurity threats in real time. The COSOC offering is part of a broader suite of cybersecurity services that includes technology operations support, cybersecurity assessment services through Q|FRAME, and penetration testing capabilities. The service emphasizes a collective approach to security, incorporating peer connections, shared intelligence and strategies among participants. The platform provides strategic guidance for security programs, team development support, and technology stack optimization. It includes visualization and attribution capabilities for security events, along with benchmarking and metrics-based program advancement. The service follows a proven methodology focused on continuous improvement and real-time actions. It incorporates front-line engagement with security threats and provides evidence-based metrics for measuring cybersecurity program maturity. CyberForce|Q positions the COSOC as a customizable solution that can be tailored to organizational needs, with quantifiable outcomes and tactical implementation approaches. The service is backed by over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity operations.