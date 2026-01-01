Seqrite MDR Logo

Seqrite MDR

MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and human expertise

Seqrite MDR Description

Seqrite MDR is a managed detection and response service that provides remote security monitoring and incident response for enterprise IT infrastructure. The service monitors servers, networks, cloud workloads, and email accounts for suspicious activities in near real-time. The service combines automated threat detection with human-led threat hunting performed by security professionals from Seqrite Labs. It utilizes Seqrite XDR technology as its underlying platform, incorporating machine learning, behavioral analytics, and threat intelligence for detection capabilities. Seqrite MDR performs forensic analysis of host data, network traffic, and logs to investigate security incidents. The service correlates findings with threat intelligence from Seqrite Labs and external sources. When threats are detected, the service can contain malware on individual endpoints and execute remote investigations. The service operates under defined SLAs for critical alerts and provides root cause analysis reports based on XDR reporting and manual research. Security specialists conduct daily threat hunting on customer historical data using global and local threat intelligence sources. Seqrite MDR generates monthly reports covering threat and response preparedness, performance metrics, and recommendations for training and improvements. The service offers SOC resource augmentation to supplement in-house security teams and can integrate with existing cybersecurity tools through connector technology.

Seqrite MDR is MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and human expertise developed by Seqrite. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Forensic Tool, Incident Response.

