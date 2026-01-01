UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response Logo

UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response

24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response

UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response Description

UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response is a 24/7 security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service integrates with existing security tools to deliver proactive defense without requiring tool replacement. The platform offers threat detection across multiple environments including networks, endpoints, cloud infrastructure, and Kubernetes. Security analysts perform active threat hunting to identify risks before they escalate, going beyond automated detection systems. The service includes incident response capabilities with guided remediation steps, from system isolation to malware removal and environment restoration. Root cause analysis is performed to prevent recurring attacks. The platform provides automated remediation for rapid incident resolution. UnderDefense MDR delivers 360-degree visibility across the entire security environment, eliminating blind spots. The service includes custom SIEM correlation rules, Splunk applications, and cloud identity platform configurations tailored to specific business use cases. Security telemetry processing handles 9TB of data daily with 99% MITRE ATT&CK framework coverage. The service achieves a 2-minute alert-to-triage time and 15-minute mean time to contain for critical incidents. Threat hunters are available as an extension to existing teams or as a fully remote security operation. The platform prioritizes threats using AI tools combined with human analysis to filter false positives. Clients maintain ownership of their security tools while UnderDefense optimizes and manages them.

UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response FAQ

Common questions about UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response is 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response developed by UnderDefense. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Incident Response.

