UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response
UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response
24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response
UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response Description
UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response is a 24/7 security service that provides continuous threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The service integrates with existing security tools to deliver proactive defense without requiring tool replacement. The platform offers threat detection across multiple environments including networks, endpoints, cloud infrastructure, and Kubernetes. Security analysts perform active threat hunting to identify risks before they escalate, going beyond automated detection systems. The service includes incident response capabilities with guided remediation steps, from system isolation to malware removal and environment restoration. Root cause analysis is performed to prevent recurring attacks. The platform provides automated remediation for rapid incident resolution. UnderDefense MDR delivers 360-degree visibility across the entire security environment, eliminating blind spots. The service includes custom SIEM correlation rules, Splunk applications, and cloud identity platform configurations tailored to specific business use cases. Security telemetry processing handles 9TB of data daily with 99% MITRE ATT&CK framework coverage. The service achieves a 2-minute alert-to-triage time and 15-minute mean time to contain for critical incidents. Threat hunters are available as an extension to existing teams or as a fully remote security operation. The platform prioritizes threats using AI tools combined with human analysis to filter false positives. Clients maintain ownership of their security tools while UnderDefense optimizes and manages them.
UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response FAQ
Common questions about UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response is 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response developed by UnderDefense. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership