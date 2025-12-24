LevelBlue Cybereason Logo

LevelBlue Cybereason

MDR and XDR platform with incident response capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

LevelBlue Cybereason Description

LevelBlue Cybereason is a managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) platform that resulted from LevelBlue's acquisition of Cybereason. The platform provides security monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities for organizations. The service includes 24-hour incident response hotlines across multiple regions (Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore) for immediate assistance during security breaches. The platform is part of LevelBlue's broader security operations offerings, which include data security services, email security, managed cloud security, and managed network infrastructure security. The platform integrates with LevelBlue's security operations infrastructure, including the USM Anywhere and Fusion Platform login portals. It is designed to provide organizations with managed security services that combine detection, response, and threat intelligence capabilities. LevelBlue Cybereason serves various industries including government, education, financial services, healthcare, retail and hospitality, legal, manufacturing, technology, and energy and utilities sectors. The platform supports compliance requirements for regulations such as CMMC, FISMA, GDPR, GLBA, HIPAA, ISO, and SOX. The service is delivered by LevelBlue SpiderLabs, which consists of global researchers, ethical hackers, and incident responders who provide threat intelligence and security expertise.

LevelBlue Cybereason FAQ

Common questions about LevelBlue Cybereason including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LevelBlue Cybereason is MDR and XDR platform with incident response capabilities developed by LevelBlue. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →