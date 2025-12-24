LevelBlue Cybereason
LevelBlue Cybereason is a managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) platform that resulted from LevelBlue's acquisition of Cybereason. The platform provides security monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities for organizations. The service includes 24-hour incident response hotlines across multiple regions (Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore) for immediate assistance during security breaches. The platform is part of LevelBlue's broader security operations offerings, which include data security services, email security, managed cloud security, and managed network infrastructure security. The platform integrates with LevelBlue's security operations infrastructure, including the USM Anywhere and Fusion Platform login portals. It is designed to provide organizations with managed security services that combine detection, response, and threat intelligence capabilities. LevelBlue Cybereason serves various industries including government, education, financial services, healthcare, retail and hospitality, legal, manufacturing, technology, and energy and utilities sectors. The platform supports compliance requirements for regulations such as CMMC, FISMA, GDPR, GLBA, HIPAA, ISO, and SOX. The service is delivered by LevelBlue SpiderLabs, which consists of global researchers, ethical hackers, and incident responders who provide threat intelligence and security expertise.
