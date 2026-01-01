Upstream Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC) Description

Upstream Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC) is a managed security operations center designed for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems. The service monitors and secures multiple data sources at the ECU, vehicle, and fleet levels. The platform aggregates and normalizes data from various sources, applying digital twin profiling and machine learning-powered detection models to identify cyber threats. It provides GenAI-powered investigation capabilities for threat analysis. The vSOC operates from cloud-based infrastructure and offers multiple deployment options including a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. The service includes access to a multidisciplinary team of analysts and researchers with expertise in automotive and mobility security. The platform features automated workflows through custom playbooks tailored to organizational requirements. It implements role-based access control and operates from compliant facilities. The service supports various mobility verticals including consumer OEMs, commercial OEMs, electric vehicle manufacturers, tier 1 and 2 suppliers, rental car fleets, managed service providers, smart cities, and automotive insurance providers. The vSOC architecture enables cross-functional response capabilities and provides contextualized insights into cyber threats across IT, OT, and mobility disciplines.