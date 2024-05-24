Alert Logic Threat Detection & Response Description

Alert Logic Threat Detection & Response is a managed detection and response service that combines platform technology, threat intelligence, and security operations center expertise to identify and respond to threats across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The service operates through a global 24/7 security operations center that collects raw data from customers' security stacks including packets, logs, and HTTP/HTTPS traffic. The platform performs continuous inspection and analysis of this data to identify security alerts, which are then investigated to assess severity and determine necessary actions. For high or critical incidents, customer security teams receive notification within 15 minutes of detection along with remediation guidance. The solution includes threat detection capabilities, security monitoring, threat hunting, automated response, and endpoint protection. It utilizes threat intelligence based on industry data and security analyst research, with machine learning analysis across thousands of customer attack surfaces. The platform automatically discovers and analyzes customer environments to identify vulnerabilities and provide actionable guidance. Alert Logic's approach covers the entire attack surface at scale, protecting containers, applications, and infrastructure across different deployment models. The service provides real-time alerting, incident verification, and continuous threat intelligence research to address evolving security threats.