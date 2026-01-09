Daylight Threat Detection and Response Description

Daylight Threat Detection and Response is a managed detection and response service that combines agentic AI technology with human security expertise to detect, investigate, and resolve security threats. The platform operates across endpoints, cloud environments, and networks to provide threat detection and response capabilities. The service uses agentic AI that actively investigates security signals, analyzes context, and forms conclusions in real time to identify threats. It integrates contextual intelligence from business-critical systems including identity platforms and HR systems to assess the significance of security events based on organizational roles, relationships, and priorities. Daylight provides end-to-end threat resolution rather than stopping at alert triage. The platform investigates threats, collaborates with security teams, and resolves incidents without requiring handoffs. It includes incident response capabilities that contain and neutralize threats from detection through resolution. The platform offers ChatOps integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams for real-time collaboration between customer teams and Daylight's security services. This enables sharing of insights, questions, and recommended actions within existing workflows. Additional capabilities include threat hunting services where AI and human analysts work together to identify threats, regulatory compliance support for standards including GDPR, HIPAA, and NIS2, and dashboards and reporting for visibility into mean time to respond (MTTR) improvements, trends, and security impact over time.