eSentire Managed Detection and Response Description

eSentire Managed Detection and Response is a security operations service that provides threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities across multiple attack surfaces. The service operates through the Atlas Security Operations Platform, which uses AI agents and machine learning for threat investigation and automated blocking. The platform offers Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities with coverage across endpoints, networks, logs, cloud environments, and identity systems. The service includes 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring with unlimited threat hunting and incident handling performed by security analysts. eSentire's Threat Response Unit (TRU) provides threat intelligence and original threat research to support detection capabilities. The service includes automated threat blocking combined with human-led investigations for threat management. Response and remediation services are included, with Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) available with unlimited incident response and threat suppression guarantee. The platform integrates with existing security tools and adapts to customer environments. The service offers multiple package tiers (Atlas Essentials, Atlas Advanced, Atlas Complete) with varying levels of coverage and advisory services. Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs are available to identify security gaps and build proactive strategies.