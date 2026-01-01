Mandiant Threat Defense
Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts
Mandiant Threat Defense
Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts
Mandiant Threat Defense Description
Mandiant Threat Defense is a managed security service that provides active threat detection, hunting, and rapid response capabilities delivered through Google Security Operations. The service combines Mandiant expert analysts with AI-assisted threat hunting to identify and respond to security threats across an organization's security stack. The service operates natively within Google Security Operations and evaluates all data sources, including third-party alerts, through applied threat intelligence, threat hunts, and curated detection rule packs. Mandiant experts conduct intelligence-led hunting based on current incident response engagements and telemetry from Google Threat Intelligence. The service includes a proprietary case prioritization model for efficient investigation and response to high severity cases. Response capabilities include expert-led investigations and automated SOAR playbooks with Gemini-enhanced remediation recommendations. Investigation results are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework for actionable insights. Mandiant experts provide tuning recommendations, guided remediation, and act as an extension of the customer's security team. The service includes executive-level security reporting through native dashboards in Google Security Operations. Cases can be escalated to Mandiant Incident Response services for rapid incident resolution when needed.
Mandiant Threat Defense FAQ
Common questions about Mandiant Threat Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mandiant Threat Defense is Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts developed by Mandiant. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Incident Response, MITRE Attack.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership