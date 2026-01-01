Mandiant Threat Defense Logo

Mandiant Threat Defense

Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Mandiant Threat Defense Description

Mandiant Threat Defense is a managed security service that provides active threat detection, hunting, and rapid response capabilities delivered through Google Security Operations. The service combines Mandiant expert analysts with AI-assisted threat hunting to identify and respond to security threats across an organization's security stack. The service operates natively within Google Security Operations and evaluates all data sources, including third-party alerts, through applied threat intelligence, threat hunts, and curated detection rule packs. Mandiant experts conduct intelligence-led hunting based on current incident response engagements and telemetry from Google Threat Intelligence. The service includes a proprietary case prioritization model for efficient investigation and response to high severity cases. Response capabilities include expert-led investigations and automated SOAR playbooks with Gemini-enhanced remediation recommendations. Investigation results are mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework for actionable insights. Mandiant experts provide tuning recommendations, guided remediation, and act as an extension of the customer's security team. The service includes executive-level security reporting through native dashboards in Google Security Operations. Cases can be escalated to Mandiant Incident Response services for rapid incident resolution when needed.

Mandiant Threat Defense FAQ

Common questions about Mandiant Threat Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mandiant Threat Defense is Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts developed by Mandiant. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Incident Response, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →