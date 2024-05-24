Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Description

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a managed security service that combines technology, analytics, and security operations expertise to identify and respond to security threats across an organization's environment. The service provides 24/7 threat monitoring and detection across network, endpoint, and cloud environments through a unified console. The platform collects and analyzes security data including logs, events, network activity, endpoint telemetry, cloud workload activity, user behavior, and file modifications. Security analysts validate threats, investigate incidents, and provide remediation guidance to customers. The service includes vulnerability scanning to identify and address security weaknesses in the environment. MDR delivers real-time reporting through dashboards that display threat and vulnerability information, enabling security teams to prioritize high-risk activities. The service includes threat hunting capabilities where analysts proactively search for threats and anomalies. Automated response capabilities enable rapid containment of identified threats. Organizations receive incident escalation through multiple channels including phone, email, ticketing systems, and messaging integrations. The service provides audit-ready reporting to support regulatory compliance requirements. Security experts serve as an extension of the customer's team, offering guidance on security posture improvements and remediation strategies. The solution addresses challenges including limited internal security expertise, complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, alert fatigue from multiple security tools, and evolving threat landscapes. It provides visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures from a single platform.