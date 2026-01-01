ULTRAVIOLET LENS
ULTRAVIOLET LENS is a managed detection and response platform delivered as-a-service that provides unified visibility across detection, response, and offensive testing. The platform aggregates and analyzes security data without ingestion limits to improve alerting fidelity. The solution includes 24/7/365 alert monitoring, triage, and escalation performed by certified security engineers. It features a detection-as-code approach with continuous searches using a detection library mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform performs proactive threat hunting with industry-focused campaigns to identify threats. ULTRAVIOLET LENS incorporates automated incident containment and response through SOAR capabilities using preauthorized response procedures. It includes supervised and unsupervised machine learning modules for case management and event reporting. The platform deploys attacks and detections close to workloads and applies them to both real-time and historical data, enabling retrospective analysis when new attack patterns are discovered. The system provides real-time dashboards, metrics, and operational reports through a customer portal. It includes a threat intelligence indicator database with a maturity model and supports ticket system integration for escalations. The platform features a low-impact agent with active communication to a management portal.
