Guardz MDR Powered by AI Description

Guardz MDR is a managed detection and response service that combines artificial intelligence with human security expertise to provide 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response. The platform integrates SentinelOne Singularity EDR for endpoint protection and includes identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments. The service consolidates detections from multiple security controls into a unified incident management system that maps threats to user identities and presents them in a timeline view. The MDR team operates on a follow-the-sun model with SLA-backed coverage, providing threat hunting and analysis services. Key technical capabilities include behavioral and static AI engines for real-time process analysis, automated response actions such as process termination and file quarantine, and policy management through the Guardz console. The platform uses behavioral analytics to detect anomalies in cloud identity behavior and correlates suspicious activities including abnormal logins, impossible travel patterns, MFA status changes, and credential abuse. The ITDR component monitors user behavior in cloud environments and can automatically suspend compromised accounts. Incident details are presented with attack path visualization, and the system includes built-in use cases for common attack scenarios including account takeover, token theft, and business email compromise. The platform is designed for managed service providers (MSPs) with multi-tenant architecture and integrates with common MSP tools. Threat intelligence is enhanced through integration with VirusTotal and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks.