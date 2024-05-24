Guardz MDR Powered by AI Logo

Guardz MDR Powered by AI

AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response

Security Operations Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Guardz MDR Powered by AI Description

Guardz MDR is a managed detection and response service that combines artificial intelligence with human security expertise to provide 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response. The platform integrates SentinelOne Singularity EDR for endpoint protection and includes identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments. The service consolidates detections from multiple security controls into a unified incident management system that maps threats to user identities and presents them in a timeline view. The MDR team operates on a follow-the-sun model with SLA-backed coverage, providing threat hunting and analysis services. Key technical capabilities include behavioral and static AI engines for real-time process analysis, automated response actions such as process termination and file quarantine, and policy management through the Guardz console. The platform uses behavioral analytics to detect anomalies in cloud identity behavior and correlates suspicious activities including abnormal logins, impossible travel patterns, MFA status changes, and credential abuse. The ITDR component monitors user behavior in cloud environments and can automatically suspend compromised accounts. Incident details are presented with attack path visualization, and the system includes built-in use cases for common attack scenarios including account takeover, token theft, and business email compromise. The platform is designed for managed service providers (MSPs) with multi-tenant architecture and integrates with common MSP tools. Threat intelligence is enhanced through integration with VirusTotal and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks.

Guardz MDR Powered by AI FAQ

Common questions about Guardz MDR Powered by AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Guardz MDR Powered by AI is AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response developed by Guardz. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with EDR, Threat Detection, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
543
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
472
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
426
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
310
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
304
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox