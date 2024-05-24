Intersec Worldwide Endpoint Monitoring Service Description

Intersec Worldwide Endpoint Monitoring Service is a managed detection and response solution that provides continuous monitoring of endpoints including mobile devices, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices. The service monitors endpoints to detect threats and mitigate security risks across company networks. The service implements policy-based controls that enforce compliance requirements on all connected devices. It performs automated software update rollouts to ensure timely patching of known vulnerabilities across all affected endpoints. The solution includes malware and ransomware rollback capabilities that automatically restore endpoints to a clean state when threats are discovered. Threat monitoring capabilities detect malicious attacks and gather data to protect the broader network infrastructure. The service provides visibility into device authorization, user access controls, and data sharing activities. It monitors for known malware, suspicious files, and abnormal network traffic patterns. The solution uses threat history from individual devices to customize scanning processes and improve detection accuracy. Automated protection measures and alert systems enable rapid response to security incidents. The service is positioned as part of Intersec's broader managed detection and response offerings, which also include digital forensics and incident response capabilities.