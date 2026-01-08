DeepSeas Complete Logo

DeepSeas Complete

All-in-one MDR platform that identifies vulnerabilities and remediates them

DeepSeas Complete Description

DeepSeas Complete is a managed detection and response solution that provides comprehensive cybersecurity services. The platform integrates security alert and response systems into a unified interface, correlating signals across an organization's security stack to identify threats that isolated tools may miss. The solution combines AI-driven threat detection with human security expertise to provide context-enriched alerts and automated response capabilities. DeepSeas focuses on identifying root causes of security issues rather than addressing surface-level symptoms. The platform offers vulnerability identification and remediation services, along with compliance management capabilities to help organizations meet regulatory requirements. DeepSeas provides tabletop exercises for incident response preparation and security program development services. The service model includes security experts who work as partners with client organizations, offering ongoing security program improvements and strategic guidance. DeepSeas supports cloud environment security and integrates with existing security investments to provide visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The platform is designed for organizations seeking managed security services with deep integration capabilities across their existing security tools and infrastructure.

DeepSeas Complete is All-in-one MDR platform that identifies vulnerabilities and remediates them developed by DeepSeas. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

