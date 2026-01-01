ITrust Reveelium Description

ITrust Reveelium is a Security Operation Center (SOC) solution offered as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) or Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. The platform can be deployed on-premise, in SaaS mode, or as a hybrid solution, and can be operated by ITrust teams, customer teams, or white label partners. The solution incorporates Reveelium SIEM for alert correlation and Reveelium UEBA for behavioral analysis using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The platform aims to detect known and unknown cyber threats including Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), malware, viruses, data leaks, and abnormal behavior within information systems. The SOC includes IKare vulnerability scanner for real-time detection of security vulnerabilities in information systems, web applications, and websites. It also incorporates ACSIA for endpoint detection and response with remediation capabilities. The platform uses MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat identification and prioritization. Reveelium provides automated and customizable dashboards for compliance reporting across various regulations including GDPR, HDS, OIV, OSE, LPM, PCI/DSS, Basel III, HIPAA, SOX, and SAS70. The solution includes threat intelligence, threat hunting, and SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) capabilities. The platform processes large volumes of logs to detect weak signals and reduce false positives. Deployment is designed to be completed in approximately 5 days. The solution is developed in France and not subject to the US Patriot Act or Cloud Act.