ITrust Reveelium Logo

ITrust Reveelium

Managed SOC service with SIEM, UEBA, and AI-based threat detection

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ITrust Reveelium Description

ITrust Reveelium is a Security Operation Center (SOC) solution offered as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) or Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. The platform can be deployed on-premise, in SaaS mode, or as a hybrid solution, and can be operated by ITrust teams, customer teams, or white label partners. The solution incorporates Reveelium SIEM for alert correlation and Reveelium UEBA for behavioral analysis using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The platform aims to detect known and unknown cyber threats including Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), malware, viruses, data leaks, and abnormal behavior within information systems. The SOC includes IKare vulnerability scanner for real-time detection of security vulnerabilities in information systems, web applications, and websites. It also incorporates ACSIA for endpoint detection and response with remediation capabilities. The platform uses MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat identification and prioritization. Reveelium provides automated and customizable dashboards for compliance reporting across various regulations including GDPR, HDS, OIV, OSE, LPM, PCI/DSS, Basel III, HIPAA, SOX, and SAS70. The solution includes threat intelligence, threat hunting, and SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) capabilities. The platform processes large volumes of logs to detect weak signals and reduce false positives. Deployment is designed to be completed in approximately 5 days. The solution is developed in France and not subject to the US Patriot Act or Cloud Act.

ITrust Reveelium FAQ

Common questions about ITrust Reveelium including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ITrust Reveelium is Managed SOC service with SIEM, UEBA, and AI-based threat detection developed by ITrust. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with APT, Behavioral Analysis, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →