TENEX Threat Management Description

TENEX Threat Management is a managed detection and response service that combines AI-driven detection with automated response capabilities. The platform is built on Google Cloud Security Operations (Google SecOps) and offers three service tiers: Core Security Platform, Advanced Oversight, and Comprehensive MDR. The Core Security Platform includes deployment, onboarding, and management of the Google SecOps platform, along with content detection development, playbook creation, platform training, dashboards, and reports. Advanced Oversight adds human and AI threat detection, threat hunting, regular detection reviews and tuning, and advisory support on emerging threats. The Comprehensive MDR tier provides 24/7/365 monitoring, AI and human-led triage and remediation, incident response and threat neutralization, automated containment and response playbooks, and post-incident reporting. The service performs vulnerability assessments to identify system weaknesses, integrates threat intelligence from global networks for real-time updates, develops customized risk mitigation plans, and conducts continuous system evaluation. TENEX orchestrates workflows across 300+ security tools to streamline detection, response, and mitigation processes. The platform operates as a cloud-native, AI-first solution designed to automate routine security tasks and enable security teams to focus on strategic priorities. The service includes ongoing customer success support and white glove service at the highest tier.