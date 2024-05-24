Loading...
eSentire Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a security operations service that provides 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. The service is built on the Atlas Security Operations Platform, which uses AI agents and machine learning for threat detection and investigation. The service includes multi-signal coverage across endpoints, networks, logs, cloud environments, and identity systems. eSentire operates a Security Operations Center (SOC) that provides continuous monitoring and unlimited threat hunting. The Threat Response Unit (TRU) conducts threat intelligence research and analysis. Response capabilities include automated threat blocking combined with human-led investigations and incident handling. The service offers unlimited Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) with threat suppression guarantees. A Cyber Resilience Team provides additional expertise for incident management. The platform integrates with existing security tools and provides visibility through the Atlas User Experience interface. eSentire offers tiered service packages (Essentials, Advanced, Complete) with varying levels of coverage and advisory services. The service includes Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs for identifying security gaps and building proactive defense strategies.
eSentire Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is 24/7 MDR service with AI-driven XDR, threat hunting, and incident response developed by eSentire. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
