SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR Description

SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR is a managed extended detection and response service designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to protect their clients. The service provides 24/7 security operations center (SOC) monitoring and response capabilities across multiple attack surfaces including endpoints, cloud applications, identity systems, and network perimeter devices. The SOC team conducts proactive threat hunting and responds to active threats to mitigate attacks in progress. The service correlates security data from endpoint, cloud, and network sources into an XDR platform to identify connections between security alerts and recognize larger attack campaigns. In 2024, the SonicSentry SOC processed 76,000 events with an average response time of 4 minutes, with the most critical alerts occurring between 3-6 AM. SonicSentry MXDR offers three separate MDR services that can be purchased individually or as a complete suite: MDR for Endpoint, MDR for Cloud (covering cloud applications and identity), and MDR for Network (covering firewalls and perimeter devices). The service operates on a monthly billing model with no long-term contracts, no minimum customer requirements, and the ability to scale up or down monthly. The service includes white glove onboarding support and can be combined with SonicWall products for cyber warranty coverage up to $1 million when bundled with specific SonicWall products including managed firewalls, Cloud Threat Analytics, and Cloud Email Security.