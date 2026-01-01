Netsurion Managed Detection and Response Logo

Netsurion Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Netsurion Managed Detection and Response Description

Netsurion Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that combines an open XDR platform with 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) support. The service is now part of Lumifi following an acquisition. The platform provides threat detection and response capabilities across the entire attack surface through an extensive library of data integrations and threat detections. The dedicated SOC team learns customer environments, co-manages incident response plans, and conducts continuous threat hunting operations. The service operates as a SecOps-as-a-Service model, allowing organizations to scale both breadth and depth of security coverage. The platform architecture supports multi-tenant management, making it suitable for managed service providers (MSPs) to protect their own business and client environments. The solution includes automated threat blocking capabilities alongside human analysis from SOC analysts for complex threats. The open XDR approach allows integration with existing security tools and infrastructure rather than requiring replacement of current security stack. Pricing follows a pay-as-you-grow model that scales with organizational needs. The service has received multiple industry awards for MDR, XDR, threat hunting, and managed security services categories.

Netsurion Managed Detection and Response FAQ

Common questions about Netsurion Managed Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Netsurion Managed Detection and Response is MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities developed by Netsurion. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed SOC, Multi Tenant.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →