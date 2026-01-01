Netsurion Managed Detection and Response
Netsurion Managed Detection and Response is a managed security service that combines an open XDR platform with 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) support. The service is now part of Lumifi following an acquisition. The platform provides threat detection and response capabilities across the entire attack surface through an extensive library of data integrations and threat detections. The dedicated SOC team learns customer environments, co-manages incident response plans, and conducts continuous threat hunting operations. The service operates as a SecOps-as-a-Service model, allowing organizations to scale both breadth and depth of security coverage. The platform architecture supports multi-tenant management, making it suitable for managed service providers (MSPs) to protect their own business and client environments. The solution includes automated threat blocking capabilities alongside human analysis from SOC analysts for complex threats. The open XDR approach allows integration with existing security tools and infrastructure rather than requiring replacement of current security stack. Pricing follows a pay-as-you-grow model that scales with organizational needs. The service has received multiple industry awards for MDR, XDR, threat hunting, and managed security services categories.
