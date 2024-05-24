CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Deepwatch Guardian MDR Platform

by Deepwatch

MDR platform providing 24/7 threat detection, response, and monitoring services

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Cyber Threat Intelligence
Deepwatch Guardian MDR Platform Description

Deepwatch Guardian MDR Platform is a managed detection and response service that combines technology, security personnel, and processes to provide continuous threat monitoring and response capabilities. The platform operates on a 24/7/365 basis and includes the Deepwatch Security Center as its technological interface, which connects security tools with security teams and ticketing systems. The platform utilizes a dynamic risk scoring engine for threat detection and correlation, which is designed to reduce false positives. Named analysts, engineers, and threat hunters work as an extension of client organizations to monitor, manage, and respond to security threats. The service includes threat hunting capabilities and incident response functions. The platform features the Deepwatch Security Index, a patented metric for measuring and tracking security posture improvements over time. The service model emphasizes collaboration between Deepwatch security experts and client teams, with assigned personnel who work directly with organizations. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security tools and infrastructure, allowing organizations to leverage their current technology investments while adding managed detection and response capabilities. The service includes correlation capabilities, threat scoring, and response orchestration to address identified security threats.

Deepwatch Guardian MDR Platform is MDR platform providing 24/7 threat detection, response, and monitoring services developed by Deepwatch. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence.

