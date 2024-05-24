Skyone Cibersegurança Description

Skyone Cibersegurança is a cybersecurity platform offered by Skyone that provides multiple security modules to protect enterprise data and systems from threats and attackers. The platform includes continuous monitoring capabilities and operates through several distinct modules. The platform offers threat analysis capabilities to proactively respond to risks and maintain operational security and integrity. It includes privileged access management to protect, manage, and monitor access to systems, networks, and sensitive data within organizations. The solution provides LGPD (Brazilian General Data Protection Law) compliance services to help businesses meet regulatory requirements and prevent fines and administrative sanctions. A 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) staffed by information security specialists protects companies from attacks through continuous operations. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) functionality identifies anomalous behavior on endpoints and mitigates exposure risks. The platform includes Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities that identify and block threats in real-time to increase web application security. Penetration testing (Pentest) services are available to simulate attacks, allowing organizations to correct vulnerabilities and mitigate risks before actual attackers exploit them. The platform also includes password vault functionality for secure credential management. The solution aims to prevent attacks, support productivity routines, increase market competitiveness, maintain information confidentiality, and identify vulnerabilities across enterprise environments.